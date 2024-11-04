M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday.

MHO traded up $8.92 on Monday, hitting $159.15. 68,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

