LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LYB opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.