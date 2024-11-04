LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $107.02.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.