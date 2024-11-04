Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

