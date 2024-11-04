Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 312 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.