Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.81. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

