Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 14,917 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 2.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $54,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MDYV stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

