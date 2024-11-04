LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $273.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $291.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 520,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

