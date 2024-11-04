Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,861 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 480,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.05 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

