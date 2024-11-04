Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $942.19 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,484,011. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,484,011. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,248 shares of company stock worth $1,986,355. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

