Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

