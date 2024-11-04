Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $33.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,352,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,333,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00344834 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
