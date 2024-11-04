Lido Staked Matic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $641.62 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $39.55 million and $641.62 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,692.31 or 1.00316247 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,574.27 or 1.00141319 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 118,636,271 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 118,715,483.24153495. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.34063447 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $3,300.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

