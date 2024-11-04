Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.