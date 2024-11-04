LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.9 million to $56.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.49 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 343,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,134. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.