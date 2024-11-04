Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $486.52. 3,227,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,470,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $366.91 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

