Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,726 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 113,996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,994. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

