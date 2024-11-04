Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 451 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

