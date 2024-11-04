Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

BMY stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

