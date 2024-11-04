Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,967 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CAVA opened at $131.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 355.49 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

