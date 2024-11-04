Lansing Street Advisors Has $8.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.