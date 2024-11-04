Lansing Street Advisors Has $8.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $111.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
