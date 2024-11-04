Lancaster Colony’s (LANC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

LANC opened at $180.47 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $161.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

