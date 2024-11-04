Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $46.47 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,122,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.