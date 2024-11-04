Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

