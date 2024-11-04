Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

