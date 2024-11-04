Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

