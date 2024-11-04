Klaytn Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $480.76 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $480.76 million and $305,667.98 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the native utility token of the Kaia blockchain, developed through the integration of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks. The token enables core network functions, including transaction fees, validator incentives, staking, and governance. Kaia’s design focuses on making Web3 accessible to a broader audience across Asia, supported by strategic collaborations and integration with major applications like LINE and Kakaotalk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

