KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of KLA worth $229,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $667.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $744.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $495.10 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

