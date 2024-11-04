KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,988.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $879.69 and a one year high of $2,103.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,907.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,610.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

