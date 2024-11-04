KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 921 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.72 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

