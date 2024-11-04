KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $330,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

