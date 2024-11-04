KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,800 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.