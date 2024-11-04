Keep Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,637.78 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $79.51 million and $11,637.78 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

