Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Katapult has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.

Katapult Price Performance

KPLT opened at $8.33 on Monday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Katapult to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Stories

