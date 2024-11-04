JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

