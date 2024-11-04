JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.27 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $86.23 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

