Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $108.83 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

