Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

