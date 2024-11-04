Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Posts Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Japan Airlines stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $10.17.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

See Also

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

