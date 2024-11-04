Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after buying an additional 679,474 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,353,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $95,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 450,709 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $219.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

