Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $35.90 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,904,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $247.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $258.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

