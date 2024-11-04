Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $43.33 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $483.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.00 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.45 and its 200-day moving average is $473.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.