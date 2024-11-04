Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $40.25 Million Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.87% of Clear Secure worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 184,795 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $4,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at $771,908.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $36.84 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.