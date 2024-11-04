Janney Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

