Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.