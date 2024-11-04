Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.