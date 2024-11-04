iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $111,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

