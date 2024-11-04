iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.19 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

