iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

