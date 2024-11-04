iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,317,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

